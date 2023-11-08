Commercial-scale direct air carbon capture facility in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A huge billion-dollar project could soon break ground in Southwest Louisiana. Tonight, a community meeting in Sulphur discussed Project Cypress, a commercial-scale direct air carbon capture facility. The billion-dollar project will receive funding from the Department of Energy and could break ground as early as 2024.

Direct air carbon dioxide capture is a relatively new venture in Louisiana. Project Cypress is considered the state’s first major direct air capture project and aims to kickstart a network of large-scale carbon removal sites to address legacy pollution.

“This isn’t, you know, carbon capture point source where it’s taking emissions that are being created from industrial processes,” said Shawn Bennett, Project Lead for Project Cypress. “This is about addressing legacy issues that have been created since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.”

Direct air capture aims to remove carbon dioxide directly out of the atmosphere via chemical reactions. Large fans circulate ambient air into a filtration system where solid adsorbents “grab” the carbon dioxide. The carbon dioxide is later “driven off”, and the adsorbents use either a vacuum or heat before it is sequestered deep underground.

The logistical hurdles include finalizing how much Project Cypress will receive in funding from the Department of Energy,

“We’re here to ensure that we are good stewards, we are good neighbors and we’re helping the community,” said Allison Finder, U.S. Department of Energy Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations. “We want to ensure that our investment delivers tangible, local results and that’s why we’re starting at the beginning.; we have not penned a deal, we are in the negotiation phase.”

Louisiana environmental advocates have questioned whether investments should be made in direct air capture projects because they require so much capital and energy while sequestering only a sliver of the state’s carbon dioxide emissions.

“This one of the world’s first direct air capture hubs and to this scale, so it is, it’s different, it’s new,” said Finder. “People have heard about carbon capture for a long time, but what’s novel about direct air capture is that you are sucking decades-old pollution directly out of the sky.”

Project Cypress is expected to create 2,300 jobs, 100 of which should be permanent direct jobs. Another 1,300 would be temporary jobs, mostly in construction, and another 900 would be indirect. The targeted site would be a few miles south of Interstate 10 near Vinton.

For more questions and concerns contact: info@projectcypress.com or CLICK HERE.

