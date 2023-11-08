Calcasieu Registrar: “Problem corrected and replacement ballots being mailed”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Voters north of Westlake will decide on a proposal to give their water district more money. That’s if they approve a new property tax.

There has been a ballot issue for early voters on that tax proposal, but election officials say they are putting replacement ballots in the mail.

The La. Secretary of State website shows 1,250 voters are eligible to cast ballots on the five-mill property tax for Waterworks 4 of Ward 4 north of Westlake.

Since 1974, office manager Crystal Broussard says they managed to function without any tax revenues, mostly water sales. But she says they need more money to fix old pipes and reduce leaks which will improve water pressure.

“To do a big project like that we need extra revenue coming in. So, this would provide the extra revenue to help provide these lines which have been in the ground since 1974 so we can cut back on the leaks and keep sending out quality water to our customers,” said Broussard.

Since homeowners get the homestead exemption, she says it’s not a huge expense.

“It will range from $12 a year just depending on what your house is worth,” said Broussard.

However, the proposal for a new tax hit a hurdle when election officials realized the proposal was left off some of the early voting ballots.

“It was in the process of being corrected and should be corrected in time for the regular election,” said Broussard.

Calcasieu Registrar Kim Fontenot says replacement ballots are being mailed to those who had the tax proposal left off their ballot. In addition, she said in-person early voters, who noticed the error before they cast their vote, were offered a paper ballot instead.

Fontenot emphasizes voters must raise a question about their ballot before they hit the cast vote button for them to do anything about it.

Fontenot said she was not available for an interview. Nor would officials say how many people were affected.

Because so few people are eligible to vote in that district, a low voter turnout could mean the outcome is determined by only a few votes.

A secretary of state spokesperson says the Calcasieu registrar is contacting voters who received an incorrect ballot. Kaylee Trisler, with the Secretary of State’s office, says any further questions should be directed to Fontenot.

