SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The boil advisory for residents of Water District #7 of Wards 6 and 4 has been rescinded as of Wednesday morning.

The advisory had been issued for the intersection of Dunn Ferry Road and Holbrook Park Road, east to the West Fork Bridge, including Holbrook Circle and Pescadora Drive.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.