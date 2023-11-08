50/50 Thursdays
19-year-old accused of attempting to pick up student at high school for sex

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities say they intercepted a 19-year-old when he arrived at a school to pick up a student for sexual purposes.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office school resource officers learned the 19-year-old was on his way to the school to pick up the student, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. When he arrived at the school, deputies located him and transported him to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

Detectives learned he sent the victim lewd messages about picking her up to have sexual intercourse, Vincent said.

Kenneth R. Cretchain Jr., 19, of Lake Charles, was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and criminal trespass. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $100,500.

Det. Alexander Vincent is the lead investigator.

