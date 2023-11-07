50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Williams scores 20 as UT Rio Grande Valley downs Southwestern Adventist 110-59

Led by Daylen Williams’ 20 points, the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros defeated the Southwestern Adventist Knights 110-59
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Daylen Williams had 20 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 110-59 victory against Southwestern Adventist in the season-opener on Monday night.

Williams added nine rebounds and five steals for the Vaqueros. Deanthony Tipler added 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had five steals. Hasan Abdul-Hakim finished 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Orlando Gooden led the way for the Knights with 20 points. Nigil Coleman added 12 points for Southwestern Adventist. In addition, Eric Phifer had nine points.

NEXT UP

UT Rio Grande Valley takes on South Dakota on Friday, and Southwestern Adventist visits Texas A&M-CC on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions

Latest News

Houston Dynamo
Real Salt Lake forces rubber match with Dynamo after 5-4 shootout victory
Generic Basketball
Johnson’s 20-point night leads BYU in season opener, Cougars top Houston Christian 110-63
SFA logo
Wilson scores 13, Stephen F. Austin beats NAIA-member North American 96-68
Houston Rockets logo
Sengun has 17 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds to help Rockets beat Kings, 122-97