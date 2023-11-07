Two men cited for deer hunting violations in Beauregard Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Two men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for deer hunting violations on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Brett Meyers, 36, was cited for taking over the daily limit of deer, which carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail, LDWF said.

Agents interviewed Meyers when he admitted to taking three antlerless deer in one day, LDWF said. He also admitted to giving one of the antlerless deer to Ryan Manuel, 36, who was also cited by agents.

Manuel received citations for possession of an illegally taken deer, failing to tag deer, and failing to comply with deer harvest card requirements.

During the investigation, agents learned Manuel harvested a four-point buck on Nov. 4 in Beauregard Parish and failed to tag the deer or log it on his harvest report card, LDWF said.

Possession of an illegally taken deer carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail, LDWF said. Failing to tag deer and failing to comply with harvest card requirements brings up to a $350 fine for each offense.

LDWF said they seized the three antlerless deer and the four-point buck and donated them to a local charity. Meyers will face civil restitution totaling $3,249 for the replacement value of two deer and Manuel will face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of one deer.

