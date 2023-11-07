50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 6, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 6, 2023.

Heather Nicole Hanson, 33, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000.

Eyyonna Sharayne Fontenot, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Wilson Arnold Stewart III, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; failure to signal while turning; resisting an officer by flight; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Leland Chad Lampkin, 37, Lake Charles: Attempted disarming of a police officer; domestic abuse; resisting a police officer with force.

John Richard Tyler, 42, Alexandria: Issuing worthless checks under $25,000.

Decarlos Jaylen Dill, 22, Beaumont, TX: Battery of a dating partner.

Kenneth Ray Cretchain Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles; trespassing.

Mark Adrian Burch, 49, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

David Ross Lambert, 38, Lafayette: Theft under $1,000.

