Surveillance video shows shootout inside Plaquemine club; Man arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Surveillance video obtained by WAFB shows a shootout take place inside a club in Plaquemine this past weekend.

Two people were injured in the shooting at Club Secret on West Street late Saturday night, November 4, at around midnight.

Surveillance video obtained by WAFB shows a shootout take place inside a club in Plaquemine this past weekend.

“Through the investigation, we learned that they had a little incident earlier, and some words were exchanged, then a punch was thrown. And you’ll see in the video that instead of just getting up and walking out the place, he got up and pulled out the firearm, and fired several shots where a lot of lives were put in jeopardy. We’re lucky that only two people were struck,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Surveillance video obtained by WAFB shows a shootout take place inside a club in Plaquemine this past weekend.

47-year-old Donald Dupuy turned himself in at the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday. He’s facing charges of two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet.

Donald Dupuy (WAFB)

“One (victim) had surgery, had his spleen removed, it seems he will survive. But two individuals were struck in the melee,” said Sheriff Stassi.

The video shows Dupuy after the shooting, walking out of the club like nothing happened. As one patron of the bar is bleeding from his arm, while other patrons are shocked this ordeal even happened.

“So, it’s 4 or 5 shots in a dark club, with folks drinking and sitting at a table conversing with each other, and you just start shooting like it’s the O.K. Corral. Well it’s not okay under Sheriff Stassi and our watch,” said District Attorney Tony Clayton, with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Tony Clayton and Sheriff Stassi have been tapped by Governor-elect Jeff Landry to serve on his Crime and Public Safety Committee, and Clayton will serve as co-chair.

Clayton plans on showing this video and similar shootings to the Governor-elect and members of the committee at their meeting this week.

As they work to find solutions to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

“He should not have been in there with a gun, and I think it’s upon the establishment to make sure that if you’re going to invite someone to your place of establishment, you ought to put forth an effort to make sure it’s a safe environment for them,” said District Attorney Clayton.

“We got to start solving these problems without going to the gun,” said Sheriff Stassi.

Club Secret. (WAFB)

WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ spoke with one of the owners of Club Secret, who said they have around 26 cameras around and inside the business, and that they take security very seriously.

He says they are having a family meeting Monday night to discuss when and if they will move forward with the bar, following all the foolishness from over the weekend.

Dupuy’s bond in total has been set at $600,000 according to the Sheriff’s Office website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.