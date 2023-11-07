Report predicts much of Cameron Parish to be below annual flood level in 2050

HOLLY BEACH, La. (KPLC) - It’s projected that much of Cameron Parish and the rest of Louisiana’s coast will be further below sea level in the next 25 years.

“It takes a strong person to live on the coast. It really does,” Marilyn Tucker said.

Tucker lives at Holly Beach, she said she’s had to come to terms that one day this land may no longer be what it is today.

“The only reason I would be scared is that the children and grandchildren, great-grandchildren,” she said. “I got great-grandchildren and that it won’t be around for them to enjoy the beach like we do.”

A report by Climate Central maps sea level rise and annual flood predictions. Much of Cameron Parish is mapped in the color red, meaning it faces the greatest threat forecast to be below the annual flood level by the year 2050.

These maps don’t even consider erosion or intense storms, but the people of Cameron Parish do as efforts like maintaining the dunes or adding breakwater rocks continue.

While living along the coast comes with many challenges, those living here say it’s worth those risks.

“They’re going to come to the coast because they love the water,” Tucker said. “They love the fishing, the hunting, shrimping, crabbing. We gravitate to water. It’s our heritage actually, but that will never drive them away. It’s just if it becomes inaccessible.”

She said whatever mother nature wills is inevitable.

“You can’t always live in fear,” she said. “You just can’t do that or you’d be a nervous wreck.”

Tucker said for now, Holly Beach still has a lot of beach to it and for that she’s happy.

We reached out to the Cameron Parish Police Jury to ask their thoughts on the future of the parish. They have not gotten back to us.

