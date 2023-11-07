Monday shooting in Jennings leaves one injured

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened around midnight on Monday morning near Cyrus Loop and McKinley Street, Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said.

Police confirmed one person was shot in the leg and was transported to a trauma center for treatment. There is no word on the victim’s current condition.

Chief Semmes said police executed a search warrant at a residence in connection with the victim, where they found a handgun and approximately 10 shell casing.

No arrests have been made.

Police did say they received a call about shots fired in the area on Monday, but they were unable to determine if the sound was gunshots or fireworks.

