50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Monday shooting in Jennings leaves one injured

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened around midnight on Monday morning near Cyrus Loop and McKinley Street, Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said.

Police confirmed one person was shot in the leg and was transported to a trauma center for treatment. There is no word on the victim’s current condition.

Chief Semmes said police executed a search warrant at a residence in connection with the victim, where they found a handgun and approximately 10 shell casing.

No arrests have been made.

Police did say they received a call about shots fired in the area on Monday, but they were unable to determine if the sound was gunshots or fireworks.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions

Latest News

An in-depth look at amendments on the Nov. 18 ballot
An in-depth look at amendments on the Nov. 18 ballot
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: No changes to our warm weather pattern until Friday when the next cold front arrives
KPLC Live at Five
The annual Light up the Lake celebration is returning this holiday season.
Light up the Lake returning to Lake Charles
‘Coffee with a Cop’ aiming to break down barriers between citizens, officers
‘Coffee with a Cop’ aiming to break down barriers between citizens, officers