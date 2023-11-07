50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana Fortify Homes Program closes November 6 application period

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program has closed its third application period.

The Nov. 6 application period was offering 6,750 grants on a first-come, first-served basis to help homeowners upgrade their roofs to standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety.

These grants are in high demand and it is advised those interested sign up to be reminded about future application periods and dates HERE.

The fourth application period will be opened at noon on Nov. 27, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions

Latest News

300 vendors from six states are expected to be at the 10th annual Flea Fest
300 vendors from six states are expected to be at the 10th annual Flea Fest
300 vendors from six states are expected to be at the 10th annual Flea Fest
Whether you’re young or old, there is something for everyone at the 10th annual Flea Fest
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Kinder boil advisory lifted
A McNeese State University senior, Sam Gil, is a finalist for a Rhodes Scholar.
McNeese student finalist for international scholarship