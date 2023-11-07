50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., but reports show less than 20% of diagnosed adults participate in cancer clinical trials. This week, on “Listening to America” Peter Zampa speaks with a cancer patient who nearly lost everything in search of life-saving care. Plus, he speaks to the founder of the Lazarex Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit working to boost cancer clinical trial diversity and enrollment.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions