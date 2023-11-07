Light up the Lake returning to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The annual Light up the Lake celebration is returning this holiday season.

The Christmas celebration will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Lake Charles Event Center from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The free event run by the City of Lake Charles will include an art market, live Christmas concert, lighting ceremony, lighted boat parade, and a fireworks extravaganza over the lake.

A holiday art walk from the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. Guests can browse and shop homemade arts, crafts, and merchandise from local creatives and artisans.

At 4 p.m., guests will gather inside the Rosa Hart Theatre for music from Rory Partin and his All-Star Big Band. The Girl Scouts of the Louisiana Pines to the Gulf will open with caroling classics.

After the concert, a lighting ceremony led by Mayor Hunter will begin at Millennium Park at 6:30 p.m. Mayor Hunter will flip the switch to light up the grounds of the Lake Charles Event Center and Millennium Park.

The Lighted Boat Parade will then take place at 7 p.m. along the Lakefront Promenade.

At 7:45 p.m., the fireworks finale will begin.

For more information, contact the City of Lake Charles at 337-491-9159 or CLICK HERE.

