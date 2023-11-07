Lake Charles man arrested on child solicitation charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) arrested a Lake Charles man on Tuesday for allegedly soliciting underage boys and possessing pornography involving juveniles.

On Sept. 25, CPSO Special Victims Unit detectives began investigating complaints that a 32-year-old man identified as Colby D. West, from Lake Charles, had attempted to solicit nude photos from underage boys on social media sites, and after detectives spoke with West, he confirmed this was true.

Detectives also learned through a forensic examination of West’s electronics that he was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

West was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Nov. 7 and faces charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and pornography involving juveniles.

His bond is set at $200,000.

