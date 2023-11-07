50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles man arrested on child solicitation charges

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) arrested a Lake Charles man on Tuesday for allegedly soliciting underage boys and possessing pornography involving juveniles.

On Sept. 25, CPSO Special Victims Unit detectives began investigating complaints that a 32-year-old man identified as Colby D. West, from Lake Charles, had attempted to solicit nude photos from underage boys on social media sites, and after detectives spoke with West, he confirmed this was true.

CPSO Special Victims Unit detectives began investigating complaints that a 32-year-old man...
CPSO Special Victims Unit detectives began investigating complaints that a 32-year-old man identified as Colby D. West, from Lake Charles, attempted to solicit nude photos from underage boys on social media sites.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives also learned through a forensic examination of West’s electronics that he was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

West was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Nov. 7 and faces charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and pornography involving juveniles.

His bond is set at $200,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions

Latest News

An in-depth look at amendments on the Nov. 18 ballot
An in-depth look at amendments on the Nov. 18 ballot
Louisiana Fortify Homes Program closes November 6 application period
Next application period for Louisiana Fortify Homes Program on Nov. 27
Lake Area Adventures hosts Foster and Adoptive Family Event
Lake Area Adventures hosts Foster and Adoptive Family Event
An in-depth look at amendments on the Nov. 18 ballot
An in-depth look at constitutional amendments on the Nov. 18 ballot