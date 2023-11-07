Lake Area Adventures hosts Foster and Adoptive Family Event

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - November is National Adoption Month and Lake Area Adventures hosted Foster and Adoptive Family Fun Day to allow foster and adoptive families to meet, connect, and support one another.

“Lake Area Adventures approached us several months back about how they could open up for the Foster and Adoptive Community, and we had a ministry just starting at our church for that, and so we’ve collaborated with DCFS and we have over 200 caregivers and children coming out tonight to connect and form community,” said Ashley LaCour, Foster the Family Sale Street Baptist Church.

After the hurricanes and storms, several certified foster care families moved out of the area.

“We want to raise awareness too, of the need for foster caregivers like our parishes in this area desperately need, all over the state, but especially in our region, we desperately need more certified foster caregivers to care for children and families,” said LaCour.

Right now, there are 4,000 children in foster care in the state, however, there are only 1,700 certified foster families.

“There’s, like so many kids out there who are who in need of homes and in need of good families that, to love and to take care of them so, man, I would definitely just encourage people out there to take part in this man, because it’s, It’s so good It’s so beneficial for a society as a whole,” said parent Mark Guidry.

“The children of our population, are the some of the, are the innocent part of our population and they all deserve to have just as much love and care poured upon them and our foster and adoptive kids, that goes for double for them,” said Lake Area Adventures owner Tim Robles.

“Yeah, I think if you love children and you love people and you think you could get attached, that you would be perfect to be a foster caregiver,” said LaCour.

For more information on how to become a foster parent, click here: https://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/foster-parenting

