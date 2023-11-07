Investigator testifies that former officer hid tracking device in ex’s car, followed her while on duty

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The civil service hearing continued today for a former Lake Charles police officer who claims he was wrongfully fired after accusations of misconduct and stalking.

Harold Nevels is trying to prove he was treated unfairly when fired from the department and wants his job back.

Monday’s hearing focused on the internal investigation that led to charges against Nevels. Through that investigation by the Lake Charles Police Department, Nevels faces charges of malfeasance in office and stalking his ex-girlfriend.

During the hearing, the city showed the board two videos of interviews conducted during the investigation. The first interview was with Nevel’s ex-girlfriend.

The second interview was with Nevels’ cousin, who allegedly made a phone call on Nevels’ behalf. The call was made to the wife of a male friend of the ex-girlfriend. The cousin left a voicemail on the wife’s phone claiming that her husband, the male friend, was cheating with Nevels’ ex-girlfriend.

Sgt. Chris Johnson, who headed LCPD’s internal investigation, took the stand as a witness Monday afternoon.

“She’s [the ex-girlfriend] given locations of where she’s at that he wouldn’t have knowledge of her being there but yet he was there,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the ex-girlfriend believed Nevels was tracking her in some way. On the stand, Johnson explained various search warrants were conducted and evidence obtained.

“In the vehicle, on the passenger side, there was pair of binoculars, and then underneath the binoculars was a box, I believe the brand was PI Gear and it was a tracking device box,” Sgt. Johnson testified.

Johnson explained investigators matched the ID number on that box to a tracking device found on his ex-girlfriend’s car.

“I mean I think at that point it was real to her,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he was able to compare the GPS location of Nevel’s police unit and the tracking device placing them together traveling to the area of his ex’s house.

“I can show that that device was left in the area of that residence,” he said. “Then his unit GPS was driving away from it and what that tells me is that device is no longer with him inside his police unit.”

Johnson believes the GPS of Nevels’ police unit also reveals Nevels stalked the woman and her male friend while on the job.

The search warrants also produced another tracking device where Nevel’ was living, multiple cell phones in his possession and a cell phone sim card belonging to his ex-girlfriend, according to police. Johnson said one of those phones was found in Nevels’ police unit stuffed inside a teddy bear. Another cell phone was in Nevels’ possession, and multiple others were in a safe in his bedroom.

At the hearing, Nevels’ attorney, Todd Clemons, asked Johnson about his questioning into the relationship between the ex-girlfriend and that male friend. He was referring to the internal investigation’s interviews that were played at the hearing that morning.

“He asked them about it repeatedly, and so he’s going to get questioned about it repeatedly,” Clemons said. “If nobody ever asked on the nature of their relationship, all of this would be irrelevant.”

Johnson said he asked about their relationship in an effort to understand why Nevels was doing what he’s alleged to have done.

Clemons also brought up instances where Johnson may have had a conversation with either the ex-girlfriend or the male friend and it wasn’t reflected in the investigation report. Johnson said he attached five pages of hand-written notes to that report that may have references to that conversation but could not confirm.

The hearing will pick back up at 8 a.m. on Nov. 14.

