Homeowner responds after driver crashes into home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A police chase gone wrong leaves a homeowner with damaged property and a suspect still on the run.

7NEWS caught up with the elderly homeowner who said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“You know I was getting ready to start working on it and there was no insurance on it because you can’t insure a vacant house,” homeowner Merrick Dejean said.

Dejean said he was in church at Sunday mass when he received a call from one of his neighbors telling him what happened.

“I’m just lucky, yes the good lord was with me. I was in the right place; see I was at church,” he said.

Lake Charles Police said they were trying to stop a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle from Houston. That suspect took off running after crashing into the home.

Amazingly enough, Dejean said this is the second time a vehicle has crashed into his home.

“I rushed down here; I couldn’t believe it. But, let me tell you something else this house got hit about 10 years ago, the same thing, coming from that direction the car ran into it and did the same damage,” he said.

The direction Dejean is speaking of is the corner of Katherine and Juniors Street. He said he believes speed bumps would help solve the problem.

“You see they come down out that curve, they were trying to make it, now if they would’ve turned the other way, it would’ve hit my neighbor’s yard. But I’m glad it happened here because the house was empty. I’m glad it happened this way you know ‘cause they are living in that house, so it’s a blessing right there, not hitting his house ‘cause his house had all his people in there.”

Dejean is hoping he can fix the home and that the cost won’t be too expensive. Police said no arrests have been made.

