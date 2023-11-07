Help us Pack the Tent this Friday!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will Pack the Tent on Friday, Nov. 10, and we need your help to provide a year’s supply of food to Abraham’s Tent.

Abraham’s Tent is a soup kitchen that provides hot meals to those in need.

Throughout the day, KPLC staffers will be on site to collect your donations. Come out to 2424 Fruge St. from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help us Pack the Tent!

Along with regular pantry items and cleaning products, Abraham’s Tent is requesting the following:

Seasonings

Brown sugar

Cake mix

Corn starch

Dishwashing liquid

Roux

Chicken broth

Cream of mushroom soup

Cream of chicken soup.

Cleaning supplies

Comet cleaner

Bleach

Bathroom cleaner

Disinfectant spray

Trash bags

Paper towels

Plastic silverware

Paper plates

To-go cover trays.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.