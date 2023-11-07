Help us Pack the Tent this Friday!
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will Pack the Tent on Friday, Nov. 10, and we need your help to provide a year’s supply of food to Abraham’s Tent.
Abraham’s Tent is a soup kitchen that provides hot meals to those in need.
Throughout the day, KPLC staffers will be on site to collect your donations. Come out to 2424 Fruge St. from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help us Pack the Tent!
Along with regular pantry items and cleaning products, Abraham’s Tent is requesting the following:
- Seasonings
- Brown sugar
- Cake mix
- Corn starch
- Dishwashing liquid
- Roux
- Chicken broth
- Cream of mushroom soup
- Cream of chicken soup.
- Cleaning supplies
- Comet cleaner
- Bleach
- Bathroom cleaner
- Disinfectant spray
- Trash bags
- Paper towels
- Plastic silverware
- Paper plates
- To-go cover trays.
