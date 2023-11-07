50/50 Thursdays
Help us Pack the Tent this Friday!

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will Pack the Tent on Friday, Nov. 10, and we need your help to provide a year’s supply of food to Abraham’s Tent.

Abraham’s Tent is a soup kitchen that provides hot meals to those in need.

Throughout the day, KPLC staffers will be on site to collect your donations. Come out to 2424 Fruge St. from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help us Pack the Tent!

Along with regular pantry items and cleaning products, Abraham’s Tent is requesting the following:

  • Seasonings
  • Brown sugar
  • Cake mix
  • Corn starch
  • Dishwashing liquid
  • Roux
  • Chicken broth
  • Cream of mushroom soup
  • Cream of chicken soup.
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Comet cleaner
  • Bleach
  • Bathroom cleaner
  • Disinfectant spray
  • Trash bags
  • Paper towels
  • Plastic silverware
  • Paper plates
  • To-go cover trays.

Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
