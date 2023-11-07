50/50 Thursdays
Free shred event to be held in Lake Charles

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - AARP will be hosting a free shred event in Lake Charles to provide an opportunity for the community to dispose of sensitive documents safely and securely.

The event will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Park Plaza Shopping Center, located at 3005-3147 Hwy. 14.

Professional shredding services will be on-site to handle the shredding process, ensuring all confidential information is irretrievable. Each car is limited to three bags or boxes.

This event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged. To register online, CLICK HERE, or call 977-926-8300.

