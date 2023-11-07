Free shred event to be held in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - AARP will be hosting a free shred event in Lake Charles to provide an opportunity for the community to dispose of sensitive documents safely and securely.

The event will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Park Plaza Shopping Center, located at 3005-3147 Hwy. 14.

Professional shredding services will be on-site to handle the shredding process, ensuring all confidential information is irretrievable. Each car is limited to three bags or boxes.

This event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged. To register online, CLICK HERE, or call 977-926-8300.

