First Alert Forecast: Little change to current weather pattern, rain possible by late this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warm and slightly humid weather is expected to continue for another several days, but a cold front is on the way to shake things up later in the week.

Fog is once again in the morning forecast, although it does not look like it will be getting as dense as the last few mornings due to more clouds moving overhead. Remember to exercise caution in the roads! Cloud cover will remain off and on all the way through Thursday with very similar conditions to Monday, but rain looks unlikely. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 80′s, with a little more sunshine contributing to temperatures a little warmer away from the coastline. Although humidity will be creeping up, the shade and a little bit of a breeze should keep conditions generally pleasant.

Off and on clouds will allow temperatures to reach the low to mid 80's this afternoon. (KPLC)

After Thursday is when we start seeing some changes to the forecast. A cold front is expected to approach our area Thursday and actually move through on Friday. If it holds together, this will bring our best chance of rain in at least a month, though there are still some uncertainty. Computer models remain fairly consistent with the idea of a good scattering of showers ahead of the front, so rain chances have been increased for Friday. However, models have predicted rain several days out before that has ended up being a bust, so we’ll keep a close eye on how this front shapes up. Regardless, it should be bringing some cooler temperatures.

Similar weather remains in place as a front looks to approach the area for late Thursday (KPLC)

We will likely start to feel a difference beginning Friday and through the weekend as cooler air moves in. Clouds and possibly a few showers may linger throughout the weekend, which present the possibility of keeping daily highs in the 60s! But we will lean temperatures slightly warmer than that until we see how the front shapes up.

Rain chances are improving for Friday, and we might even see another front move through next week. (KPLC)

Beyond that, another cold front may arrive early next week that could reinforce the cooler temperatures and possibly bring some more rain, but uncertainty for that is a good bit higher.

