Elton Mayor’s son sentenced to probation after fight at carwash

By Jillian Corder
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELTON, La. (KPLC) - The son of the mayor of Elton has been sentenced to probation for simple battery after a fight at a carwash in June.

Marcus Lemoine Jr. entered a plea of “no contest” Monday in a Jeff Davis Parish court. This is a change from his “not guilty” plea made in September. The Jeff Davis Clerk of Court’s office confirms Lemoine was sentenced to six months of supervised probation, along with a fine of $500 plus court costs.

The simple battery charge stems from a physical altercation between Lemoine and Roderick Williams at an Elton carwash.

Williams is the whistleblower who first called attention to voting irregularities in the town. It led the Secretary of State’s Office to investigate and voters to be removed from the rolls.

Williams was also a vocal supporter of a petition to recall Mayor Kesia Lemoine, Marcus’ mother.

