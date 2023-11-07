Convicted killer’s mother charged with helping him hide

SABINE COUNTY, Tx. (KPLC) - The mother of a convicted killer who ran from law enforcement for almost a year in 2022 is now being charged for allegedly aiding in hiding him, KFDM reports.

Cindy Hogan Edgar, 51, of Hemphill turned herself in Monday morning, according to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office. She is the mother of Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend on Halloween in 2020.

Cindy Edgar faces the charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. Her bond was set at $20,000, which was later posted allowing her release.

Matthew Edgar ran from law enforcement while on trial in January of 2022. He showed up for court for the first two days but did not show up on the third. He was captured by U.S. Marshals in December 2022.

Despite being absent from court, jurors found him guilty and he was sentenced to 99 years in prison.

