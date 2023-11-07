‘Coffee with a Cop’ aiming to break down barriers between citizens, officers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department is partnering with McDonald’s to host ‘Coffee with a Cop,’ a national program that aims to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.

The event will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the McDonald’s located at 625 E. Prien Lake Road.

Residents are invited to come out and have a chance to have a casual, one-on-one conversation with local police over a cup of coffee.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.