‘Coffee with a Cop’ aiming to break down barriers between citizens, officers

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department is partnering with McDonald’s to host ‘Coffee with a Cop,’ a national program that aims to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.

The event will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the McDonald’s located at 625 E. Prien Lake Road.

Residents are invited to come out and have a chance to have a casual, one-on-one conversation with local police over a cup of coffee.

