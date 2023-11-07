An in-depth look at constitutional amendments on the Nov. 18 ballot

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Early voting has already begun, and the November 18 election day is not far behind.

The Louisiana Public Affairs Research Council provides a detailed look at each amendment in each election.

Amendment One will provide new rules around veto sessions.

According to the state constitution, if the governor vetoes a bill, veto sessions are automatically slated to commence 40 days after the conclusion of a legislative session. This schedule holds unless lawmakers vote to terminate the session.

The amendment, though, would make a change that if the legislature is already in session, lawmakers could override a governor’s rejection of a bill without calling a separate veto session.

Amendment Two would repeal six inactive special funds in the constitution.

Only one of those funds has any money in it, totaling $600.

If passed, all six funds will be removed from the constitution. If failed, the funds would remain in the constitution.

This amendment overall, is meant to give Louisiana’s state constitution an overhaul by cleaning it up, PAR said.

Amendment Three deals with property tax exemptions for first responders.

Most Louisianans get an exemption from parish property taxes on the first home worth over $75,000.

This amendment, if passed, would allow an additional property tax exemption for up to $25,000 more for sheriffs and other first responders.

The last amendment refers to rule changes for the revenue stabilization trust fund.

This is a savings account created by lawmakers in 2016 to steady the budget during boom-and-bust cycles. The money is mostly corporate income and franchise taxes.

Lawmakers can use the money within this account in an undefined emergency.

If passed, limits will be added to ensure lawmakers must first use the rainy day fund.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.