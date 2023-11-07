300 vendors from six states are expected to be at the 10th annual Flea Fest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Whether you’re young or old, there is something for everyone at the 10th annual Flea Fest, taking place at the Burton Coliseum.

The upcoming show is set for November 11-12 and will have antiques, retro, vintage and handcrafted items, toys, collectibles, unique clothing and jewelry, artwork, comic books, furniture, plants, a farmers market and many other flea market-style goods.

The event isn’t just any flea market, it is considered a festival, with four acres lined with booths provided by six different states.

Flea Fest is expected to bring thousands of people out in search of bargains and Christmas gifts, and the two-day event attracts people from across the country.

“As Christmas shopping goes, it’s a great place to find a unique item that that person would never find normally in regular retail stores,” said Lisa Sonnier, the founder of Flea Fest.

Sonnier said that over the years, she has watched it grow and has even seen people get engaged at Flea Fest.

Flea Fest taking place right in time for Christmas shopping!

“We’re celebrating our 10-year anniversary, and this is our 18th show, and we have nearly 300 vendors this year,” said Sonnier. “There are a lot of vendors with just about anything and everything you could imagine.”

As many will be out shopping at the massive flea market, kids are welcome to join. Sonnier said this event has something for children as well.

“We wanted to have something for the children, so they could have something to look forward to, that way it is not just a shopping trip for them,” said Sonnier.

The event will have a petting zoo, pony rides, music and face painting.

Walking four acres and constant shopping can also burn off calories and work up quite the appetite, and Sonnier said there will be plenty of food trucks to fix that!

300 vendors from 6 states are expected to be at the 10th annual Flea Fest

The festival will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-12.

Parking is free, but admission is $5.

