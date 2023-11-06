SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 5, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 5, 2023.
Elvin Bryant Jinks Jr., 56, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; probation detainer.
Deshawyn Lee Deyon, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency.
Rigo Tovar-DeLaCruz, 46, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons; illegal use of weapons; federal detainer.
Alex Thomas Granger, 46, Bell City: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation detainer (2 charges).
Ashley Renne Ray, 34, Sulphur: Aggravated assault; burglary; theft under $1,000.
Gassaway Trygve Channel III, 55, Westlake: Obscenity; indecent behavior with juveniles.
Jushaun Keanyaun James Flammings, 23, Leesville: Resisting an officer by flight; illegal carrying of weapons; parole detainer.
Joshua Edward McMillon, 29, Vinton: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; threatening a public official; telephone harassment.
Leslie Kraus, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
John Patrick Fontenot, 43, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; contempt of court.
Eddie Lee McClain IV, 32, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
