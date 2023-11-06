SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 5, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 5, 2023.

Elvin Bryant Jinks Jr., 56, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; probation detainer.

Deshawyn Lee Deyon, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency.

Rigo Tovar-DeLaCruz, 46, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons; illegal use of weapons; federal detainer.

Alex Thomas Granger, 46, Bell City: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation detainer (2 charges).

Ashley Renne Ray, 34, Sulphur: Aggravated assault; burglary; theft under $1,000.

Gassaway Trygve Channel III, 55, Westlake: Obscenity; indecent behavior with juveniles.

Jushaun Keanyaun James Flammings, 23, Leesville: Resisting an officer by flight; illegal carrying of weapons; parole detainer.

Joshua Edward McMillon, 29, Vinton: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; threatening a public official; telephone harassment.

Leslie Kraus, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

John Patrick Fontenot, 43, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; contempt of court.

Eddie Lee McClain IV, 32, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

