SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 4, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 4, 2023.

Timothy Paul Jourdan, 44, Sulphur: Bicycle violations; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Trey Bryant Collett, 29, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated; drag racing on public roads; modification of exhaust systems; expired plate; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; illegally tinted windows.

Ryan Michael Smith, 24, Lake Charles: Vehicle entering highway from private road; operating while intoxicated.

Jennifer Morgan Schei, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Romona Gail Ryan, 43, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Brittney Sue Woodcock, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; three counts of contempt of court; theft less than $1,000; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; drug paraphernalia; two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; two counts of possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Gary Neal Pryor, 54, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; simple arson.

Hillory John Guillory, 36, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to pay annual registration fee; failure to comply with sex offender I.D. requirements.

Dawaunaa Lee Badon, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Michael Anthony Simmons, 28, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

