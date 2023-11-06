SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A family from Sulphur won big on Family Feud, and they’re donating all their winnings back to the community.

The team included Melissa Breaux Padgett and former husband Keith Portie, their children Chris and Lizzy, and Melissa’s mom, Linda.

Sulphur family donates winnings from Family Feud back to community (Community Foundation of SWLA)

After winning the show, the family worked with the Community Foundation of SWLA to set up a fund in honor of Melissa’s father, “T-Boy,” to help underprivileged children afford sports equipment and pay tournament fees, so nothing stands in the way of a child’s ability to play.

They appeared on an episode of the show which aired May 15, 2023, after a lengthy audition process, and knew they wanted to create a fund if they won in memory of Melissa’s father. The process began with them submitting an audition tape back in 2019, finally getting a call back in 2021, and in 2022, the Porties were invited to Atlanta to tape the game show hosted by Steve Harvey.

Ninety days after the episode aired, the Family Feud winnings were dispersed, and the T-Boy Breaux fund was formed.

Read more about the Portie family and the inspiration for the fund HERE.

