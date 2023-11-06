50/50 Thursdays
Reward offered for information on arsons set in Vernon Parish

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Officials are seeking any information on the cause of the fires that burned in the Camp Baker Trace area on Nov. 3 and Nov. 6, and a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by the Louisiana Forestry Association for information.

Firefighters responded to the report of a woods fire that threatened a structure in the Camp Baker Trace area near Leesville around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 and discovered two more fires along the same road less than a mile away.

All the fires were extinguished and kept to a small size, but officials said the fires were suspicious in nature, due to obvious signs of ignition.

Fire departments responded again to a small woods fire in the same area on Nov. 6, and the fire was extinguished without incident.

Area fire departments have responded to multiple fires in the Camp Baker area in the last few years, and many of them have been ruled arson fires.

The reward money is being offered by the Louisiana Forestry Association in the State of Louisiana for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for starting a forest fire, vandalizing a forest or department equipment, or stealing timber.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

