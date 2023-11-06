No threat found at Delta Downs; Lockdowns lifted at Vinton schools

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A threat of an active shooter at Delta Downs turned out to be a prank call, authorities said.

Vinton Police and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a call of a possible active shooter at Delta Downs, however, when law enforcement arrived on scene and cleared the building, they found no threat, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.

“We will continue our investigation but it appears to be a prank call,” Vincent said.

The Vinton Police Department placed Vinton Elementary, Vinton Middle, and Vinton High under a precautionary lockdown. All lockdowns have been lifted.

