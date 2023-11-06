McNeese finishes baseball fall scrimmage against LSU

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys baseball team was in action to wrap up their fall ball season with 18 innings worth of baseball split into two games against the defending national champions in the LSU Tigers.

In the first game of the day, which was 10 innings, the Tigers struck first off a Michael Braswell RBI double that brought in first baseman Jared Jones for the game’s first run.

McNeese would then take the lead in the bottom of the third as Elliot Hebert helped drive in a couple of runs to make it 2-1 Cowboys as the game headed into the fourth inning.

It wouldn’t take LSU’s offense much time to get going after the third though as they got home runs from Hayden Travinski and Rosepine graduate Ethan Frey in the top of the fourth to put three more runs on the board for the Tigers to make it 4-2.

McNeese would then even up the Tigers with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning as Braden Duhon got the scoring started with a single that would bring in Peyton LeJune as McNeese would take back the lead 5-4 at the end of the inning.

From that point on scoring would come at a premium as LSU scored just one more run off a steal for home to tie the game up at five a piece, and that’s how it would end.

“I was just curious how we were going to play with that atmosphere because it’s not your typical fall ball game atmosphere, we had a great crowd I mean it was sold out and they had great energy you could feel it from batting practice the place was full then,” said Head Coach of the Cowboys Justin Hill. I was more just curious how the guys would play and trust their training, I thought after the first inning or so, we kind of settled in and it was just a baseball game against a really good team and obviously I thought we played well at times, there’s some things to fix, but not going to be really over overly critical to the team right now.”

In the second scrimmage, the Cowboys played the Tigers in eight more innings, but couldn’t get much going offensively as former Sulphur baseball player Jake Brown helped drive in a run for the Tigers as they went on to beat McNeese 4-1.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.