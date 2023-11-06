Lake Charles business offers free haircuts out of ‘shear kindness’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Abraham’s Tent in Lake Charles is usually where someone goes when they’re in need of a warm meal, but today, people found some good food and a good trim.

The team at Beards & Shears used their Monday morning as an opportunity to give back.

“A simple act of kindness goes a long way, and I noticed lately, you don’t know what people are going through,” Beards & Shears owner Kara Slaydon said. “A haircut helps them. It makes them feel better about themselves.”

What started as just a passing thought last year surpassed expectations.

“Last year, I was thinking of ways to give back to the community,” Slaydon said.

It cut the cost for those who may need the extra help.

“Their stories were so touching, and everyone was so appreciative,” Slaydon said. “And just hearing them talk and thanking us, and just able to be themselves for a little bit and take some stress of their shoulders for a little bit. It made us all feel so great.”

Slaydon said they even gave out bags filled with toiletries and other essential items. She said they may also hold another free event in the summer.

