Lake Arthur issues boil advisory

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Lake Arthur will be making repairs to a six-inch water main line causing a precautionary boil advisory to be issued.

The repairs will take place in the 600 block of Nemento and Six streets at 9 p.m. tonight, Monday, Nov. 6, officials said.

The boil advisory will go into effect once repairs begin and will last until further notice from the town.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.