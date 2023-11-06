50/50 Thursdays
Lake Arthur issues boil advisory

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Lake Arthur will be making repairs to a six-inch water main line causing a precautionary boil advisory to be issued.

The repairs will take place in the 600 block of Nemento and Six streets at 9 p.m. tonight, Monday, Nov. 6, officials said.

The boil advisory will go into effect once repairs begin and will last until further notice from the town.

