Lafayette ATM robbery suspects arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - Two Breaux Bridge men have been arrested after being accused of robbing an ATM while it was being serviced by a technician, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Officials say both Jermaine Clay, 40, and Daquaylon Williams, 22, were arrested without incident and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for robbery.

The two men are accused of robbing an ATM at the Capitol One Bank on 4416 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. on Nov. 3, when a technician was conducting maintenance on the machine.

