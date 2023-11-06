Fortify Homes program opens round three of applications

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program just opened its third application period.

Beginning today, Nov. 6, 750 grants are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The program will help homeowners strengthen their roofs to better withstand hurricane-force winds.

The grants are expected to fortify three thousand homes statewide.

There are certain requirements to qualify, including having a policy with Louisiana Citizens property insurance.

You can find more information and other requirements on the program’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.