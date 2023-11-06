First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid weather continues, rain possible later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - September-like weather will continue for several more days as we remain warm and humid. But changes arrive later this week with a cold front!

Tonight will be warmer with lows ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s from north to south; we could see some patchy fog. Though fog does not look to be as dense as the last few mornings due to more clouds moving overhead tonight. Those clouds will remain overhead off and on through Thursday, but rain looks unlikely. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 80s daily, if we see less sunshine some areas could remain in the upper 70s.

A cold front will approach our area Thursday and actually move through on Friday. This will bring our best chance of rain in at least a month, though there are still questions on that. Computer models are fairly consistent with the idea of a good scattering of showers ahead of the front, so I am including a 60% chance of rain for Friday. I cannot stress enough that models have preformed poorly as it relates to rain, so my confidence in rain occurring is still low. Though this is the best chance I have seen in at least a month.

The next forecast challenge is when will the cooler air arrive and how much cooler will temperatures be? For sure we will feel a difference beginning Friday and through the weekend. Clouds and possible a few showers may linger throughout the weekend; and those clouds could keep high temperatures in the 60s! For now I am not going that cool, though I will continue to monitor the trends and will keep you updated.

Another cold front may arrive early next week with a similar challenging forecast as it relates to the possibility of more rain and cooler temperatures. For now I am including a chance of rain through Wednesday.

