First Alert Forecast: Starting the week off a little warm and humid

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warm but generally pleasant weather is kicking off the work week, and will be around for the next several days.

As we saw Sunday morning, high enough humidity and light winds are creating patches of fog across the area. Some of the areas likely will become dense, so use caution on the roadways on the way to work and school. Fog should burn off quickly after sunrise, which will lead to another warm afternoon. Even with some upper-level clouds around for shade, highs seem likely to reach the low 80′s away from the coastline with potentially warmer temperatures for those who see all sunshine. Humidity will back off slightly during the heat of the day, which should keep conditions generally pleasant.

Even with a little more humidity and cloud cover, rain chances look to remain minimal for the time being thanks to slightly higher pressure in the area.

Cloudy and warm this afternoon, but not much chance for rain (KPLC)

The warm weather will remain in place through the middle of the week, with highs that should stay in the 80′s. By the middle of the week, we should see a return of higher humidity as winds will pick up more strongly out of the south. Rain chances will remain limited for now, however signs of another cold front by the end of the work week look promising.

Southerly winds will pick up as we get into the middle of the week (KPLC)

With this front, there actually may be enough moisture where showers and perhaps a storm are possible sometime between late Thursday and Friday. Exactly how widespread any rain would be still has a lot of room to change, but this appears to be the best chance for a decent coverage of rain we’ve seen in a while should the front hold together. We’ll keep watching this as we head into the week as any rain would be very welcome. Unfortunately, the lack of rain lately means no change to the drought status for our end of the state last week, and we’ll need repetitive rounds of rain to see real improvement.

Rain chances could see some improvement late week (KPLC)

In the tropics, things are quiet with no areas being watched for development.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

