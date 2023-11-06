East Beauregard celebrates 24th annual Veteran’s Day service

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Veteran’s Day is less than a week away but today in East Beauregard those who’ve served are being honored.

The afternoon was filled with fun and patriotism. This year marked the 24th annual service and it was bigger than ever before.

There were performances by the Washington Marion JROTC, East Beauregard High School Band, and more.

Jets flew across the sky to show their respect to not only all veterans but even their widows.

“We all go about our daily activities enjoying what we want to do and are unworthy of at the cost of our veterans, the men, and women who have put so much forth for our freedoms,” event organizer Jody Campbell said.

Veterans in attendance told 7NEWS that the most heartwarming part of ceremonies like this one is always the dedication of the children.

They say that the world was not always this welcoming to veterans, and it is beautiful to see the younger generation so appreciative.

