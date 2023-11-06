50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

City of Lake Charles receives over $1.3 million in FEMA reimbursement grants

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has received additional FEMA reimbursement grants for repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

The $1,341,745 was used to repair the Henry Heights Recreation Center.

Also in Lake Charles, the Society of the Roman Catholic Church received $1,608,031 to repair damages to St. Margaret School.

In total, $9,722,145 in grants was released by FEMA across Louisiana Monday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions

Latest News

New details emerge in the Common Street shooting
New details emerge in the Common Street shooting
No threat found at Delta Downs, lockdowns lifted at Vinton schools.
No threat found at Delta Downs; Lockdowns lifted at Vinton schools
Lafayette ATM robbery suspects arrested
Lafayette ATM robbery suspects arrested
East Beauregard celebrates 24th annual Veteran’s Day service
East Beauregard celebrates 24th annual Veteran’s Day service