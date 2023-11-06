City of Lake Charles receives over $1.3 million in FEMA reimbursement grants
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has received additional FEMA reimbursement grants for repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Laura.
The $1,341,745 was used to repair the Henry Heights Recreation Center.
Also in Lake Charles, the Society of the Roman Catholic Church received $1,608,031 to repair damages to St. Margaret School.
In total, $9,722,145 in grants was released by FEMA across Louisiana Monday.
