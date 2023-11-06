Cajun French Music Association inducts seven into Hall of Fame

50/50 Thursdays
By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cajun music sings in the hearts of many in Southwest Louisiana and seven people were inducted into the Cajun French Music Hall of Fame Sunday.

The morning was filled with rich sounds of accordions and fiddles, accompanied by many dancing guests.

Many who were in attendance say it is refreshing to see so many people interested in the culture.

Darrell Manuel was one of many family members who was celebrating the life of his grandfather who dedicated his life to spreading love and Cajun music.

“Cajun music is a reflection of all the immigrants who came to Louisiana from Canada, or France and they brought with them their music. This is the culture. You may forget the artist, but you won’t forget the music,” Manuel said.

The Cajun French Music Association would like to send a special thank you to Neal Granger, who dedicated so much of his time to making the day go beautifully.

