Seventh annual ‘Battle of the Bows’ Fiddle Competition honors Cajun musician

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A great way to get people together is through music, and that is exactly what Battle of the Bows accomplished.

Battle of the Bows is a competition that is meant to spread the gift of Cajun music. The competition was open to all ages and had several categories to compete in and multiple cash prizes.

This competition began seven years ago and is still growing today. Each year, a Cajun fiddle player who has left their mark on southern music is honored. This year’s focus was on Lawrence “Blackie” Fruge.

“Fruge was born on September 21, 1930. At the age of fourteen his father made Blackie his first fiddle from a wooden cigar box so he could start learning to play,” event organizer Ken Lyons said.

Judges focused on things like overall difficulty, intonation, and the use of double stops.

A cash prize of $4,200 was divided among the first, second, and third-place winners of each category, and one lucky winner even won a brand-new fiddle.

