50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Seventh annual ‘Battle of the Bows’ Fiddle Competition honors Cajun musician

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A great way to get people together is through music, and that is exactly what Battle of the Bows accomplished.

Battle of the Bows is a competition that is meant to spread the gift of Cajun music. The competition was open to all ages and had several categories to compete in and multiple cash prizes.

This competition began seven years ago and is still growing today. Each year, a Cajun fiddle player who has left their mark on southern music is honored. This year’s focus was on Lawrence “Blackie” Fruge.

“Fruge was born on September 21, 1930. At the age of fourteen his father made Blackie his first fiddle from a wooden cigar box so he could start learning to play,” event organizer Ken Lyons said.

Judges focused on things like overall difficulty, intonation, and the use of double stops.

A cash prize of $4,200 was divided among the first, second, and third-place winners of each category, and one lucky winner even won a brand-new fiddle.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions

Latest News

Seventh annual ‘Battle of the Bows’ Fiddle Competition honors Cajun musician
Battle of the Bows is a competition that is meant to spread the gift of Cajun music.
Houston River Fire Department hosts fire safety day for children
Houston River Fire Department hosts fire safety day for children
Houston River Fire Department hosts fire safety day for children
Houston River Fire Department hosts fire safety day for children
Second annual ‘Pumpkin Chunkin’ event takes over North Beach
Second annual ‘Pumpkin Chunkin’ event takes over North Beach