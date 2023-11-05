Police investigating shooting on W 18th Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting on W 18th Street.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning, LCPD said. Officers arrived at the scene at 2:08 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed two people were involved in a fight that led to the shooting, LCPD said.

One victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, LCPD said.

Residents at the St. Charles Place Apartments, which is in the 1000 block of W 18th Street, said police were at the scene for nearly 12 hours.

