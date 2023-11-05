One injured in shooting at bar on Common Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One person was shot at a bar on Common Street, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 4 a.m. on Nov. 5, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No word on their condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

