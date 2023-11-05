LHSAA Playoff Brackets released, SWLA team matchups
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA Football Playoff brackets have been released and there are many teams from Southwest Louisiana competing for championships.
Non-Select Division II
- 7. Leesville vs. 26. St. Martinville
- 8. Iowa vs. 25. Grant
- 10. Jennings vs. 23. Kaplan
- 15. Iota vs. 18. Church Point
- 17. DeRidder vs. 16. Lakeshore
Non-Select Division III
- 10. Kinder vs. 23. Avoyelles
- 24. South Beauregard vs. 9. Jewel Sumner
- 28. Westlake vs. 5. Bogalusa
Non-Select Division IV
- 8. Welsh vs. 25. Basile
- 10. Oakdale vs. 23. East Beauregard
- 11. Oberlin vs. 22. Centerville
- 17. Grand Lake vs. 16. Franklin
- 19. Lake Arthur vs. 14. Montgomery
- 21. Elton vs. 12. East Feliciana
- 23. East Beauregard vs. 10. Oakdale
- 25. Basile vs. 8. Welsh
Select Division IV
- 23. Hamilton Christian vs. 10. Central Catholic
Games kick off on Thursday, Nov. 9, and wrap up on Nov. 11.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.