LHSAA Playoff Brackets released, SWLA team matchups

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA Football Playoff brackets have been released and there are many teams from Southwest Louisiana competing for championships.

Non-Select Division II

  • 7. Leesville vs. 26. St. Martinville
  • 8. Iowa vs. 25. Grant
  • 10. Jennings vs. 23. Kaplan
  • 15. Iota vs. 18. Church Point
  • 17. DeRidder vs. 16. Lakeshore

Non-Select Division III

  • 10. Kinder vs. 23. Avoyelles
  • 24. South Beauregard vs. 9. Jewel Sumner
  • 28. Westlake vs. 5. Bogalusa

Non-Select Division IV

  • 8. Welsh vs. 25. Basile
  • 10. Oakdale vs. 23. East Beauregard
  • 11. Oberlin vs. 22. Centerville
  • 17. Grand Lake vs. 16. Franklin
  • 19. Lake Arthur vs. 14. Montgomery
  • 21. Elton vs. 12. East Feliciana
  • 23. East Beauregard vs. 10. Oakdale
  • 25. Basile vs. 8. Welsh

Select Division IV

  • 23. Hamilton Christian vs. 10. Central Catholic

Games kick off on Thursday, Nov. 9, and wrap up on Nov. 11.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

