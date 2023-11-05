LHSAA Playoff Brackets released, SWLA team matchups

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA Football Playoff brackets have been released and there are many teams from Southwest Louisiana competing for championships.

Non-Select Division II

7. Leesville vs. 26. St. Martinville

8. Iowa vs. 25. Grant

10. Jennings vs. 23. Kaplan

15. Iota vs. 18. Church Point

17. DeRidder vs. 16. Lakeshore

Non-Select Division III

10. Kinder vs. 23. Avoyelles

24. South Beauregard vs. 9. Jewel Sumner

28. Westlake vs. 5. Bogalusa

Non-Select Division IV

8. Welsh vs. 25. Basile

10. Oakdale vs. 23. East Beauregard

11. Oberlin vs. 22. Centerville

17. Grand Lake vs. 16. Franklin

19. Lake Arthur vs. 14. Montgomery

21. Elton vs. 12. East Feliciana

Select Division IV

23. Hamilton Christian vs. 10. Central Catholic

Games kick off on Thursday, Nov. 9, and wrap up on Nov. 11.

