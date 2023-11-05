FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog likely again Monday morning, before warm weather quickly returns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Quiet weather will start the work week in SWLA, though another round of fog is likely to develop Monday morning. As we saw Sunday morning, high enough humidity and light winds should be enough to create areas of fog by sunrise. Some of the areas likely will become dense, so use caution on the roadways if you’re up early on the way to work and school.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

With that said, fog should burn off quickly in the morning, which will lead to another warm afternoon. Even with some upper-level clouds around, temperatures seem likely to reach the low 80′s away from the coastline. So overall Monday will turn out to be a pleasant day. The warm weather will remain in place through the middle of the week, with highs that should stay in the 80′s. By the middle of next week, we should see a return of higher humidity as winds will shift to the south and pick up. But rain chances will remain limited for now. However, there still remain signs of another cold front by the end of the work week.

With this front, there actually may be enough moisture where showers and perhaps a storm are possible sometime between late Thursday and Friday. Exactly how widespread any rain would be still has a lot of room to change, but this appears to be the best chance for a decent coverage of rain we’ve seen in a while should the front hold together. We’ll keep watching this as we head into the week. Unfortunately, the lack of rain has meant no change to the drought status for our end of the state this week, and we’ll need repetitive rounds of rain to see real improvement. But any rain certainly remains welcome.

In the tropics, things are quiet with no areas being watched for development.

