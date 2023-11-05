50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘Energizing Teachers’ training explores science of energy

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Teachers were able to get hands-on training all about energy at Lake Charles Boston Academy.

Representatives from the Nation’s Energy Education Development spent hours educating local K-12 teachers on the growing energy sector.

This training was to ensure that teachers were able to demonstrate to students how the transfer of energy works, but also showcased ways to expose children to the workforce.

“We talked about ways to help students understand how to apply for a job and what kind of education they need to apply for different types of jobs,” said Melanie Harper, representative of NEED.

One of the many activities that were demonstrated was a game where teachers picked out their dream car, and then had to research the car for things like gas mileage.

Teachers were tasked with figuring out how to get from one point to another with their gas mileage.

Harper said games like these are ways to get kids thinking non-traditionally.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions

Latest News

‘Energizing Teachers’ training explores science of energy
‘Energizing Teachers’ training explores science of energy
Seventh annual ‘Battle of the Bows’ Fiddle Competition honors Cajun musician
Seventh annual ‘Battle of the Bows’ Fiddle Competition honors Cajun musician
Seventh annual ‘Battle of the Bows’ Fiddle Competition honors Cajun musician
Battle of the Bows is a competition that is meant to spread the gift of Cajun music.
Houston River Fire Department hosts fire safety day for children
Houston River Fire Department hosts fire safety day for children