‘Energizing Teachers’ training explores science of energy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Teachers were able to get hands-on training all about energy at Lake Charles Boston Academy.

Representatives from the Nation’s Energy Education Development spent hours educating local K-12 teachers on the growing energy sector.

This training was to ensure that teachers were able to demonstrate to students how the transfer of energy works, but also showcased ways to expose children to the workforce.

“We talked about ways to help students understand how to apply for a job and what kind of education they need to apply for different types of jobs,” said Melanie Harper, representative of NEED.

One of the many activities that were demonstrated was a game where teachers picked out their dream car, and then had to research the car for things like gas mileage.

Teachers were tasked with figuring out how to get from one point to another with their gas mileage.

Harper said games like these are ways to get kids thinking non-traditionally.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.