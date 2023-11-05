50/50 Thursdays
Driver crashes car into house during police chase

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A police chase ended on Katherine Street when the driver of a stolen vehicle out of Houston crashed into a house, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Officers were attempting to stop the vehicle when the crash occurred, LCPD said. The driver then fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made, LCPD said.

