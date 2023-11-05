50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Barricaded subject taken into custody near Enterprise Blvd, 12th St

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There was a heavy police presence on Enterprise Boulevard and 12th Street Sunday night due to a barricaded subject.

Police could be heard speaking Spanish to the subject saying “come out with your hands up” trying to get them to surrender.

The subject was eventually taken into custody without incident.

7NEWS has reached out to LCPD for more information.

