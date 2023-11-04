Wind energy coming to Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Anywhere between 10-100 offshore wind turbines will be coming to the coast of Cameron Parish. They are expected to generate electricity more efficiently and could become the main source of energy in Cameron. We found out what kind of jobs this project could create.

Director of Industry Education at Oceantic Network Ester Wensink explained there are several positions that exist at an event where local businesses got the chance to learn more about the opportunities created from the project.

“A whole bunch of jobs, there’s a whole bunch of people that need it to get these projects of the ocean. We need people that are going to do surveys, that are going to go out in the ocean to help the developer assess where the area cable is going to go, where the mammals are, etcetera,” said Wensink.

Businesses that attended the event varied from staffing consulting agencies to the Cameron Parish port.

“Businesses and professions that are associated with major undertakings, major energy facilities, will be needed in the development of offshore wind,” industry trainer Jim Bennett said.

This includes oil and gas professions. Bennett said they are essential to offshore wind development.

Wensink said the only difference between what these companies are doing now is the volume of the work.

“They need to be able to scale that industry up, they need to be able to scale in size, the components of offshore winds are usually more bigger than people are used to,” said Wensink.

