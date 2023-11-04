SWLA football officials retire after more than 30 years on the field

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - Two players whose parts play a crucial role in Southwest Louisiana football are retiring tonight after more than 30 years on the field.

“Mr. Reggie and Sir William have enough experience officiating to remember when dinosaurs roamed the earth,” the announcer said at tonight’s game in Oakdale.

Reggie Bostick has been a side judge for 32 years. He’s trained numerous field officials and officiated five playoff games, and tonight, he’ll be hanging up his whistle as he plans to retire.

Bostick said this may be his last night on the field, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see him around in the future. We asked him what his favorite part about the job was.

”The players, the officials,” Bostick said. “When I get on the field, I enjoy being on the field. The coaches, they are people, too. They are just individuals, they have a job to do, you got a job to do, and you have to meet in the middle.”

Bill Willis has been a field judge for 36 years.

He said over the years, he has developed an extended family, officiated six playoff games and has enjoyed mentoring others in the field. He also said you will likely continue to see him on Friday nights.

“There is a good probability on the field will be my last, but I really want to continue to give back,” Willis said. “So, I am looking forward to being on the clock, and help mentor some of the guys.”

Thank you Reggie and Bill for your service!

